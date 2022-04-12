Time to scramble: Egg hunts coming to Mountlake Terrace, Brier April 16

Two free egg hunts — one in Brier and one in Mountlake Terrace — are scheduled for Saturday, April 16.

The Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event opens at 12:30 p.m. and the egg hunt starts at 1 p.m.

Photos will be available with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, organizers said.

The Nile Shrine Center is located at 6601 244th St. S.W. For more information, call 425-744-9611.

The City of Brier is holding a traditional egg hunt at 10 a.m. in Brier Park.

The event, for children ages 3 to 10, will use a staggered start for different age groups and features eggs filled with candy and prizes. It was noted on the Brier Community Group page on Facebook that organizers are encouraging participants to limit gathering to “six eggs per child to allow everyone a chance.”

In addition to the egg hunt, organizers will be accepting donations of canned food items to support the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

Brier Park is located at 2903 228th Street Southwest.