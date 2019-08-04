Time to register for 2019 Taste Edmonds Beer Garden Cornhole Tournament

For the third year, Taste Edmonds is presenting a Cornhole Tournament in its 21+ Beer Garden. The doubles tournament will take place the first two hours each day, and teams of two will square off in a best twoout of three double-elimination competition. The top teams on Friday and Saturday will play until the winners are crowned.

Entry fee is $50 for each two-person team. You must be 21 or older to play. Participants get free entry to Taste Edmonds, one drink ticket and one T-shirt per person.

Here’s the schedule:

Aug. 16 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

– Up to 60 teams square off

– Double-elimination tournament

– Best two out of three games. (each game limited to 20 minutes)

– Top 12 teams advance to finals on Sunday, Aug. 18

Aug. 17 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

– Up to 60 teams compete

– Double-elimination tournament

– Best two out of three games. (each game limited to 20 minutes)

– Top 12 teams advance to finals on Sunday, Aug. 18

Aug. 18 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

– 24 top teams from Friday and Saturday play

– Double-elimination tournament

– Best two out of three games.

Prizes awarded:

(amounts may change depending on registrations received)

1st Place – $500.00

2nd Place – $250.00

3rd Place – $100.00

Various other prizes

Registration is online only here.