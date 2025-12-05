‘Time to pull the plug’: MLT City Council votes to cancel Flock contract

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday business meeting voted 6-0 to cancel the City’s contract with the Flock Safety license plate recognition system. Councilmember Laura Sonmore was absent from the meeting.

In making the motion to cancel the contract, which came at the end of Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl noted that some councilmembers had favored the Flock camera system to improve public safety.

Instead, Wahl said, “We have seen that it has been weaponized against cities and our residents and brought great division to our community. “We’ve heard from our residents about the many troubles and challenges that this has this possibility of bringing. I think it’s time to pull the plug.”

There was no discussion before the council took the vote.

The City Council voted 5-2 in June to approve installation of the Flock System.

Wahl, Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and Councilmembers Rick Ryan, William Paige and Laura Sonmore voted in favor of the system. Councilmembers Erin Murray and Steve Woodard voted against it.

At the Sept. 25 meeting, Paige said he changed his mind about Flock because he was concerned about Flock’s relationship with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the company’s lack of transparency and honesty about their activities.

At the same meeting, Mountlake Terrace resident Theo Moriarty mentioned a lawsuit in Norfolk, Virginia, where a Norfolk resident sued the city and Flock after he found out Flock had tracked him 526 times with the city’s 176 Flock cameras. Moriarty said that the state of Illinois found that Flock was sharing its data with federal agencies.

The Washington State Standard reported earlier this month that state lawmakers next year hope to rein in law enforcement’s use of automated license plate readers, amid revelations federal immigration authorities are using the data.