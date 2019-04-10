Time Out restaurant property for sale

The Mountlake Terrace property where Time Out Greek and American Restaurant is located is for sale, according to NextMLT.com.

The restaurant is located at 5807 244th St. S.W.

The article notes that Emmanuel and Georgia Flemetakis opened Time Out in October 2004, originally as Time Out Burgers. The name was later changed to Time Out Greek & American Restaurant. Emmanuel had previously owned three other restaurants in the Seattle area and has been in the restaurant business for over 40 years. In recent years, their two sons — Nikolaos and Demetrios — had been assuming the general day-to-day management responsibilities from their parents.

The original building was a small house-like building and the restaurant only occupied a small section of the building. The rest of the building was a Mediterranean deli operated by the same owners. Time Out’s original intention was to only serve a few items and keep a simple menu; burgers, gyros, fries and shakes. At the time there were only three tables that had a seating capacity of 15 people. With the support of the local community, the business was able to expand into the rest of the building within the first year, causing the owners to focus solely on the restaurant as opposed to the running both the restaurant and the deli.

Through the years, both the building and the menu expanded. They currently have a number of Greek dished but also offer American classics such as Reuben sandwiches, burgers, fish and chips, and classic breakfasts.

Restaurant writer Kathy Passage reviewed the restaurant in 2016.

The Flemetakis family will continue to operate the restaurant until a sale happens.

The 0.17 acre property is located in the Freeway/Tourist District E zone which typically allows up to three stories (five if extra conditions are met). The sale would include the property and the restaurant.

Here’s the statement from the family:

After 16 years of serving Mountlake Terrace my parents, Emmanuel and Georgia, have decided to officially retire. We are very thankful that everyone’s health is 100% and they want to take advantage of a happy and healthy retirement to spend more time with friends and family.

As for my brother Demetre and I continuing the restaurant, we would love to continue to serve the Mountlake Terrace community and the customers that we love, however, we cannot give many details about that at the moment. What we can say is that the new location would definitely have better parking!

We thank everyone in Mountlake Terrace for their continued support and will keep everyone updated as we have more information.