Time for holiday hoops as prep basketball teams in action this weekend

The holiday season brings with it family, friends, joy and presents … and high school basketball.

Three local high school hoops teams will see action this week in three separate multi-day events, at locations that stretch the length of I-5 in Washington state. And another squad is heading east of the Cascades for a couple of non-tourney games.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ boys team will be in southwest Washington for the three-day Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament that begins Friday, Dec. 27. E-W will open the tourney with a matchup against the Hawkinson Hawks at 2 p.m. The tournament continues on Saturday and Sunday, and the Warriors’ weekend opponents will be determined by the outcome of play from the previous day.

The Lynnwood Royals’ boys team will travel north to participate in the two-day Blaine Holiday Tournament; the Royals will take on the host Blaine Borderites Friday at 7:30 p.m. and then play the Mount Baker Mountaineers Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys squad will be home hosting the two-day MLT Holiday Tournament starting Friday. The Hawks (the No. 3-ranked team in the latest WIAA 2A RPI state rankings) will cap off the first day of play with an 8:15 p.m. tilt against the South Kitsap Wolves; Terrace will play the Mariner Marauders on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Though not participating in a tournament, the Lynnwood Royals’ girls team will spend two days in Yakima for some hoops action. The Royals will challenge the Eisenhower Cadets at 6 p.m. Friday at Eisenhower High School, then drive across town to face the West Valley Rams at 3 p.m. Saturday at West Valley High School.

Here are the game schedules:

Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 27-29, at Fort Vancouver High School)

Friday schedule (remaining schedule to-be-determined)

— Edmonds-Woodway (2-3) vs. Hockinson (2-4) at 2 p.m.

— Enumclaw (3-5) vs. Fort Vancouver (2-4) at 3:40 p.m.

— Shelton (4-2) vs. Woodinville (2-3) at 7 p.m.

— Central Valley (6-1) vs. Corvallis, OR (4-2) at 8:40 p.m.

Blaine Holiday Tournament (Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28, at Blaine High School)

Friday schedule

— Stanwood (3-2) vs. Lummi Nation (5-1) at 1:30 p.m.

— University Prep (2-4) vs. Mt. Baker (1-5) at 4:30 p.m.

— Lynnwood (0-6) vs. Blaine (5-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday schedule

— Lummi Nation vs. University Prep at 1 p.m.

— Lynnwood vs. Mount Baker at 4 p.m.

— Stanwood vs. Blaine at 7 p.m.

MLT Holiday Tournament (Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28, at Mountlake Terrace High School)

Friday schedule

— Sammamish (3-4) vs. Marysville-Getchell (3-3) at 3 p.m.

— Sunnyside (2-6) vs. Ballard (2-4) at 4:45 p.m.

— North Creek (4-3) vs. Mariner (5-1) at 6:30 p.m.

— South Kitsap (3-4) vs. Mountlake Terrace (4-0) at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday schedule

— Sunnyside vs. Marysville-Getchell at 3 p.m.

— Ballard vs. Sammamish at 4:45 p.m.

— Mariner vs. Mountlake Terrace at 6:30 p.m.

— South Kitsap vs. North Creek at 8:15 p.m.

Lynnwood Royals’ girls basketball Yakima trip (Friday & Saturday, Dec. 27-28)

— Lynnwood (1-5) at Eisenhower (1-5); Friday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m

— Lynnwood at West Valley (3-5); Saturday, Dec. 28; 3 p.m.

Other upcoming games (local teams)

— Meadowdale boys (2-4) vs. Bremerton (6-2); Friday, Dec. 27, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Mountlake Terrace girls (2-3) vs. Sedro-Woolley (2-5); Friday, Dec. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Sedro-Woolley High School

— By Doug Petrowski