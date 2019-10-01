Tiffany Vuong names MTHS Athlete of Week

Junior Tiffany Vuong has been named the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ most-recent selectee for Athlete of the Week honors by the school’s athletic department. Vuong is a member of the Hawks’ girls swim team.

“From the beginning of her career with the Lady Hawks, Tiffany has been a swimmer to watch,” said Terrace girls swim coach Rebecca Lance. “She works hard every day in the pool, pushing herself to improve. Because of this hard work, she stands on the precipice of qualifying to the state meet this year in an individual event.”

“But beyond her talents, Tiffany is a dynamic leader on this team,” Lance continued. “She is vivacious, lighthearted, friendly and a girl that her teammates look up to. She never asked to be a leader but through her hard work and dedication to this team she has grown into that role and does a fabulous job of it. We are fortunate to have her.”

The Athlete of the Week award is presented by the MTHS Athletic Department weekly through the fall, winter and spring prep sports’ seasons.