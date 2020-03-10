Tickets still available for MTHS Boosters’ Building Bridges dinner gala March 14

The Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters will host their fifth annual Building Bridges Dinner Gala & Auction on Saturday, March 14, to raise money for the school’s sports, music, clubs, STEM and various other programs. The event, being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Lynnwood, begins at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and will include dinner, a no-host bar, raffles, a live auction and a comedy show.

More than $55,000 worth of items will be available for bid at the event, including getaways to Victoria B.C.; Sunriver, Oregon; Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho; Seabrook on the Washington coast and cabins in the North Cascades.

Other auction items include ticket packages for the Seahawks, Mariners, Storm, Aquasox, Silvertips, the Pacific Science Center, the Woodlawn Park Zoo, Bellevue Arts Museum, Detriemious Jazz Alley and more. There will also be dozens of gift baskets to bid on at the event.

Tickets for the gala are $65 and are available online here.

For more information about the MTHS Boosters Dinner Gala & Auction, click https://www.facebook.com/events/527907394432341/.