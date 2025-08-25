Tickets on sale for Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County fundraiser Sept. 27 in Lynnwood

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Tickets are now available to Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s annual Raise the Roof fundraiser, set for 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Enjoy food and drink, a silent auction, inspiring guest speaker segments, and opportunities to learn about the nonprofit organization’s work in Snohomish County. Habitat for Humanity homeowners help build and repair their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Learn more about the fundraiser and buy tickets here.