Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe.

The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.)

On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair closes at 7 p.m..

Among the attractions: a carnival, live entertainment, a monster truck show and a demolition derby.

You can learn more and buy tickets here.

The fair address is 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe.