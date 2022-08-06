Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe.
The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.)
On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair closes at 7 p.m..
Among the attractions: a carnival, live entertainment, a monster truck show and a demolition derby.
You can learn more and buy tickets here.
The fair address is 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe.
