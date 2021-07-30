Tickets now on sale for Sept. 22 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet

Tickets are now on sale for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Everett.

The event, which will honor the 2020 Induction Class, will be held at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena. The banquet begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner and awards program starting at 6 p.m. The memorabilia display cases and wall mural will be available to view during the social hour.

The banquet tickets are $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight people.

Tickets for the Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet may be purchased online at www.auctria.events/SportsHallofFameBanquet.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Class consists of the following individuals and team. The athletes are Krista (Colburn) Monrean, softball; Everett ‘Ev’ Conley, boxing; Sean Henderson, soccer; Jill Mayer, multi-sport; and Sherrie Chambers-Wilson. The coaches are Kim Hammons, baseball, and Duane Lewis, track and field. Tom Lafftery is the sports contributor being honored. The team being inducted is the 1972-1973 Meadowdale High School football team

The 2020-2021 Herald Man of the Year in Sports and the 2020-2021 Herald Woman of the Year in Sports will also be honored at the banquet, and will be named later.

Everett Community College and Edmonds College will honor the 2020 and 2021 Collegiate Male and Female Athletes of the Year at the banquet. The 2020 Collegiate Athletes of the Year are Sadie Gardner, Edmonds College volleyball and Bobby Brown, Everett Community College basketball. The 2021 Collegiate Athletes of the Year are Livii Fetterly, Everett Community College track and field and Shea Thomas, Edmonds College baseball.

The Everett’s Greatest Hits Radio & the Law Office of Russell & Hill will honor the 2020 and 2021 High School Male & Female Student Athlete of the Year at the banquet. The 2020 High School Male & Female Athletes are Matthew King, swimming, Glacier Peak High graduate, and Kiley Hubby, fastpitch and wrestling, Lake Stevens High graduate. The 2021 High School Male & Female Athlete of the Year are Malakhi Knight, baseball and basketball, Marysville Getchell High graduate and Aaliyah Collins, basketball, Glacier Peak High graduate.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors, who have distinguished themselves in their sport or vocation on the state, national and/or international stage and thus have brought state, national and/or international acclaim to themselves and Snohomish County.