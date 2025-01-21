Tickets now on sale for March 29 auction benefiting low-income, homeless students

Tickets are on sale for the annual Washington Kids in Transition Out of Jeopardy Auction and Gala. The event is set for Saturday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood. All proceeds from this event go directly into supporting more than 800 unhoused and low-income youth in the Edmonds School District.

Working with local social workers who identify families in need within our schools, Washington Kids in Transition provides:

– Motel vouchers for families facing immediate homelessness

– Rental and utility assistance in an effort to prevent homelessness

– Rental deposits for families ready to move from a motel to apartment

– Emergency closets providing emergency food, toiletries, hygiene, coats, shoes, socks and underwear

– Diaper bank providing diapers and other baby needs for local families struggling with these costs

Tickets are now on sale for this event, which sells out each year. Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available. Visit charityauction.bid/WaKids2025 for event tickets. Attire is dressy casual/cocktail.

Interested in being an event sponsor? Email Kim Gorney at kim@washingtonkidsintransition.org.

For more information about Washington Kids in Transition and its work in the community, visit washingtonkidsintransition.org.