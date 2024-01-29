Tickets now on sale for March 2 auction benefiting low-income, homeless students

Tickets are on sale for the annual Washington Kids in Transition Out of Jeopardy Auction and Gala. The event is set for Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood. All proceeds from this event go directly into supporting homeless and low-income students and their families in the Edmonds School District.

Working with local social workers who identify families in need within our schools, Washington Kids in Transition provides:

– Motel vouchers for families facing immediate homelessness

– Rental and utility assistance in an effort to prevent homelessness

– Rental deposits for families ready to move from a motel to apartment

– Emergency closets providing emergency food, toiletries, hygiene, coats, shoes, socks and underwear

– Diaper bank providing diapers and other baby needs for local families struggling with these costs

“The requests this school year so far are at an all-time high due to rising housing costs and overall inflation,” said Executive Director Kim Gorney. “Out of Jeopardy is our largest fundraiser and the money raised will allow us to continue to meet the rising needs in our area and keep these vulnerable students supported and in school.”

The event features a robust silent auction, games of chance, dinner, drinks and a live auction. Many local businesses have generously contributed to the auction and attendees will find offerings from many local favorite restaurants and stores. The evening’s emcee is Richard Taylor, Jr. and the presenting sponsor is Reece Homes Team. Insurance Services Group and Mountain Pacific Bank are entertainment sponsors.

Tickets are now on sale for this event, which sells out each year. Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available. Visit charityauction.bid/WaKids2024 for event tickets.

Interested in being an event sponsor? Email Kim Gorney at kim@washingtonkidsintransition.com.

For more information about Washington Kids in Transition and its work in the community, visit washingtonkidsintransition.org.