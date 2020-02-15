Tickets now available for MLT Dance Academy Feb. 22 Winter Gala

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy and ROCKSTARS Performing Company are hosting their second annual Winter Gala Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive.

This semi-formal dance includes raffles, performances, a short swing dance lesson, desserts and drinks, and a photo booth to commemorate the event with family and friends. The dance floor will be open to all kinds of dance for all ages throughout the evening. This is a social dance for the whole family.

To get tickets or donate, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4515317. Tickets will also be available at the event for $6 per person or $12 for a family of up to four.

All profits go to the Mountlake Terrace Dance Scholarship fund that supports dedicated MLT Dance Academy students who otherwise might not be able to pay for tuition.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Dance Director Chloe Davenport at (425) 640-3107 or cdavenport@ci.mlt.wa.us. It’s going to be a Ball