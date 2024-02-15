Tickets available for the MTHS Booster Club ‘Building Bridges’ auction

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Mountlake Terrace High School Booster Club “Building Bridges” auction being held Saturday, March 16, at the St. Pius X School gymnasium in Mountlake Terrace.

According to a news release, early-bird tickets for the event are $30 per person and $50 per couple, a savings of $10 per ticket from their cost after March 1 and will include entry into the event, a drink ticket, a food truck ticket, appetizers and complimentary champagne. The auction will also include a silent auction, a gift card wheel and a blind wine draw.

The annual auction is the booster club’s biggest fundraising event of the year and helps support the 13 sports programs at Mountlake Terrace High School in addition to STEM, robotics, journalism, TSA and the yearly post-commencement Grad Night Party.