Three years ago: Mountlake Terrace HS jazz band performs

Three years ago — on March 30, 2018 — Mountlake Terrace High’s jazz band performed at the Paramount Theatre, as part of Starbucks’s annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert.
Other participants for the 2018 Hot Java Cool Jazz event were Ballard, Garfield, Mount Si and Roosevelt high schools.
All proceeds from concert ticket sales went to the performing schools’ music programs.
