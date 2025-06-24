Three public hearings at June 26 council meeting: Middle housing codes, transportation plan, commute reduction

Public hearings on amendments to the middle housing code and the six-year transportation plan are scheduled for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s June 26 meeting. There will also be a hearing on.

The first review of the middle housing code amendments took place during the June 5 council meeting, with a second review on June 12.

The council will vote after the hearing.

The second public hearing Thursday is for the adoption of the six-year transportation improvement plan. It outlines priority improvement projects, annual programs and funding planned for the next six years. It also identifies programs for implementing bike, pedestrian, signal and paving improvements and 11 capital projects.

The council first reviewed this during the June 5 meeting.

The council previously discussed the revised Commute Trip Reduction (CTR) Plan –which aims to reduce single-occupant commuting – during its June 12 meeting. Employers implement measures that either educate employees about, or incentivize them to carpool or use public transportation.

The council’s work/study session starts at 7 p.m., June 26, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.