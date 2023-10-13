Three MTHS arts educators selected for juried exhibit at Schack Art Center

Three Mountlake Terrace High School arts educators are represented in a juried exhibit of artwork created by art education professionals across Washington state, running from now to Nov. 11 at the Schack Art Center in Everett.

The MTHS educators honored include:

Mark Walker Bronze Sculpture “Single Eye”

Nichole Mohs Ceramic Sculpture “Conscious at Play”

Angelo Comeaux Photography Illustration “Cosmo Eject!”

An opening reception is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Schack Art Center, located at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett.