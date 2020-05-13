Three more Mountlake Terrace summer events canceled due to COVID-19

Add the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show, the National Night Out Against Crime and the 2020 Evergreen Award Program to the list of Mountlake Terrace events canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Event sponsors stated that the decisions were difficult to make, but in light of uncertainties on public gathering restrictions, difficulty obtaining donations and sponsorships, and hurdles for securing insurance and permits, it made sense to cancel this year and focus on planning for holding the events next year.

“The governor’s phased approach for reopening Washington shows events with more than 50 people not being allowed until Phase 4, which likely won’t happen here until mid- to late summer,” said Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters. “I encourage people to cancel or postpone events like fairs, festivals, large weddings and overnight camps.”

The Snohomish Health District added that groups and event planners should be cautious about making plans that extend beyond what is currently allowable. Organizers should also plan to remain flexible, as guidance may need to be revised in the coming weeks and months. They should have plans for enhanced social distancing, sanitation and hygiene measures.