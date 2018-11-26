Three in custody after armed robbery of mail carrier in Lynnwood

Three male suspects were taken into custody in Shoreline following the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Lynnwood just after noon Monday.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe, deputies responded to the 20000 block of 10th Avenue West, where a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint. The suspects fled the scene in a white passenger vehicle stolen out of Kent.

A deputy located the suspect vehicle in the Lake Forest Park area and initiated a short pursuit, during which the suspects threw packages out of the vehicle’s window, O’Keefe said. The deputy lost track of the suspect vehicle, but shortly after that found it parked unoccupied. A K9 track located three male suspects hiding behind a house in the 18500 block of 25th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline.

All three males were taken into custody without further incident. It was not immediately known if the suspects were adults. The investigation is ongoing, O’Keefe said.