Three finalists for Sno-Isle Libraries executive director position selected

Three finalists are in the running to be the next executive director of Sno-Isle Libraries.

The finalists are:

“We are very pleased with all three of the candidates and looking forward to the next phase of the selection process,” said Board of Trustees President Marti Anamosa.

That next phase includes three days of tours, public events and interviews.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, each finalist will go on separate tours of library-district facilities across Snohomish and Island counties.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, there will be two public events where all three finalists will have opportunities to share their views and thoughts followed by informal receptions where attendees may engage with the finalists. The two public events are scheduled for:

11 a.m., Coupeville Recreation Hall, 901 NW Alexander St., Coupeville

6:30 p.m., Marysville Library, 6120 Grove St, Marysville

Then, on Friday, Aug. 17, each finalist will be interviewed by the full Board of Trustees. A decision by the board and announcement of the successful candidate is expected by the end of August.

The executive director position is hired by the Board of Trustees. A three-member committee including Anamosa and trustees Susan Kostick and Rico Tessandore conducted the search with the assistance of Library Strategies International LLC. Six semifinalists were identified from a field of 19 applicants and the finalists chosen following initial interviews in late July.

Jonalyn Woolf-Ivory will retire in early December after more than 33 years with the library district and the past 16 years as executive director. A new executive director is expected to take over following Woolf-Ivory’s departure.

