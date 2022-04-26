Three Edmonds School District teachers earn board certification

Three Edmonds School District teachers have earned their National Board Certificates — Kelly Hui, Meadowdale Elementary; Suzanne Norring, College Place Elementary and Kathryn Webb, Alderwood Early Childhood Center.
National Board Certification involves an extensive series of performance-based assessments that include teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos and analysis of classroom teaching and student learning. Teachers also complete a series of written exercises that probe the depth of their subject-matter knowledge, as well as their understanding of how to teach those subjects to their students. The entire process can take up to 400 hours.
The Edmonds School District has 214 teachers with National Board Certification.
In addition to the three newly certified teachers, 15 teachers recently renewed their certifications:
Alecia Aillaud – Oak Heights Elementary
Deborah Dunne – Meadowdale Middle School
John Elsener – Edmonds-Woodway High School
Angel Ericksen – Alderwood Middle School
Katherine Fain – Meadowdale Middle School
Catherine Feller – Lynndale Elementary
Bobby Hinnenkamp – Lynnwood High School
Sara Kaleo – Oak Heights Elementary
Heather Lippert – Mountlake Terrace Elementary
Kathryn McGreenery – College Place Elementary
Juli Moe – Lynndale Elementary
Lindsay Parker – College Place Middle School
Megan Teeter – Terrace Park School
Brenda Torres – Lynnwood High School
Stephanie Wittenbrink – Mountlake Terrace High School
