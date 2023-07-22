Three arrested after confrontation involving a weapon at Tour de Terrace Friday night

Three men were arrested Friday night following a confrontation involving a weapon at the Tour de Terrace festival.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. to a report of two groups of males at the Evergreen Playfields involved in a confrontation, during which a firearm was brandished. When confronted by officers, the subjects fled “and officers engaged in a foot chase with them,” Haynes said. Three of the five suspects — described as Shoreline residents in their late teens — were apprehended, and two firearms were seized as evidence, he added.

All three individuals were booked into Snohomish County Jail for various offenses, including illegal use of a firearm and obstructing a police officer.