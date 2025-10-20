Thousands pack City Park for Edmonds ‘No Kings’ rally

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Threatening skies and occasional rain didn’t keep the crowds away as thousands of people filled the grass playfield at Edmonds’ City Park and spilled out onto adjacent streets to stand in protest, chant, sing and hear speakers rail against the actions and policies of the Trump administration and the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.

The Edmonds “No Kings” rally was one of more than 2,500 simultaneous events across the U.S. and globally, with 117 in Washington State alone. Speakers, including local politicians and community leaders, highlighted the need for voter participation and to stand for democracy and against authoritarianism. The event also included musical performances, and a march through Edmonds.

“I am so inspired to see how many people are here today exercising their freedom of speech in defense of democracy,” said event emcee Judi Gladstone as she welcomed attendees. “Today we are saying no kings, and we show the world that we are patriotically defending our country as we nonviolently exercise our freedom of speech.”

Gladstone’s remarks were followed by the land acknowledgment presented by Edmonds- Woodway High School freshman Taylor Gaschk, and a medley of rousing protest songs enthusiastically performed by the Puget Sound Resistance Singers comprised of Mary Sherhard, Dina Traegser, Anne Matthews and Josh Lanza.

State Sen. Marko Liias, the first speaker on the agenda, focused on what he called the Trump Administration’s tactics of distraction and division, highlighting the president’s pardon the previous day of disgraced former congressman George Santos. Santos earlier had pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud, and began serving his 87-month prison sentence in July. On Oct. 18 President Donald Trump commuted Santos’ sentence, citing among other things that Santos “always voted Republican.”

“Trump pardoned [him] and buried the investigation into his accepting illegal bribes because he wants to distract us from the Republican-caused government shutdown that’s hurting health care for millions of Americans,” Liias said. “And all he wants to talk about is a new ballroom at the White House. That’s Trump’s tactic: distract and divide. Distract and divide.

“We have an obligation to to energize and organize,” he said. “We have to be courageous, not shrink into our living rooms. We have to remind ourselves that we are fighting for a country that we love, that brings us joy, that brings us together.”

Next to speak was Edmonds City Councilmember Chris Eck, who acknowledged the fear and intimidation felt by many, stressing that Saturday’s event allows attendees to exercise their First Amendment right to protest. To make her point, she shared excerpts from an inspirational poem by Amanda Gorman, “The Hill We Climb,” that Gorman read at President Biden’s inauguration.

Keynote speaker Rick Steves was next. He emphasized the importance of peaceful protests and the unity of Americans against authoritarianism, the historical context of authoritarianism and the current threats to democracy, the Trump administration’s actions and the rise of MAGA Republicans, and issued a call for a nationwide nonviolent resistance movement to “stop the coup and protect democracy.”

“We’re one of 2,500 such gatherings across this country of ours,” he said. “And I want to stress that these are peaceful protests. I heard on a news channel earlier today that some are actually saying that there’s a hate America rally going on somewhere [one who characterized it this way was U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson]. I sure don’t see that anywhere here. This is not America hating; this is America loving. We’re not gathering as Democrats or Republicans – we’re gathering as patriots. We gather to say in one unified voice, we are a democracy, and that means no Kings!”

He went on to point out what he sees as a “big difference” between principled Republicans and the MAGA Republicans “who have taken over the Grand Old Party,” and that he hopes and prays for a return to the pre-MAGA GOP and healthy political discourse.

“I am an American, and I love America.” he said. “But what I see happening in our country right now breaks my heart. This dictator thing is snowballing. There’s a coup happening right now. It’s like a war, but it’s not overseas. Our president has even got a name for us [those who protest against and disagree with his policies and actions]. We are the ‘enemy from within,’ and the troops are primed and ready. Imagine that in the United States, it’s actually getting scary to talk openly. When I come to the stage lately people thank me for having the courage to speak out. If it’s courageous for me to be speaking out, what does that mean? Shut down serious journalism, even late-night comedy? Create a paramilitary organization to terrorize the public? This is what fascists do. It’s a favorite tool to keep people down. I can’t believe this is an issue in our country right now.

“We are not a lunatic far-left fringe,” he said. “We are American citizens, Democrats, Republicans, independents. We are waking up. We are mobilizing for an America that is of by and for the people, not for a king, but for you and me, the people. No more kings! Thank you and God bless our democracy.”

State Sen. Jesse Salomon called for continued engagement and optimism in the fight for democracy. Mountlake Terrace City Council candidate Sam Doyle shared her personal journey of getting involved in activism and creating a community of like-minded individuals, and highlighted the importance of love and solidarity in the fight for justice.

The final speaker was Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda, who stressed the importance of not shying away from the fight for democracy and the hope for a better future. Drawing an analogy to the Rocky films, he stressed that when life gives you a “gut punch” you don’t allow it to define you, but you get back in the ring and fight for your values.

Event organizer Sharon Otness of Indivisible Snohomish County then took the podium to thank attendees and speakers, and concluded the event by giving instructions for the post-rally march through downtown to the Edmonds ferry dock.