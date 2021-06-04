Thomas Barker: A man of integrity, his faith defined him in all areas of life

Thomas Edward Barker of Edmonds, Washington passed from earth to heaven on May 11, 2021.

Tom was born on January 3rd, 1945 to William and Susan Barker in Medford, Oregon. Tom and his three older sisters, Jane, Molly and Ann were all raised and educated through their high school years in Medford.

Tom then attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon where he met Val on a blind date. After graduating from OSU with a business degree, he and Val got married on August 19, 1967 and moved to Seattle, Washington.

Tom and Val had two daughters, Angela and Lisa. Angela and her husband, Kyle Groom, gave Tom and Val two grandsons, Joshua and Sam. Lisa and her husband, Daisuke Kadobayashi, gave Tom and Val their third grandson, Hiroto.

Tom’s driving force in his life was his faith in his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. It defined him in all areas of his life. He was a man of integrity in his church life, his family life, and in his business life.

A classic “suit and tie guy,” Tom had a long and successful career in various retail management positions.

A memorial service will be held June 19, 2021, 2PM at Evergreen Baptist Church, 19010 – 5th Avenue, Shoreline, Washington.

Memorial donations may be made to either: the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) ~ or ~ Gideons International (gideons.org).

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.