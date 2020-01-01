This weekend: Scout Troop 61 offering tree recycling Jan. 4-5

Mountlake Terrace BSA Troop 61 is offering Christmas tree recycling Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5, at two locations.

Tree recycling drop-offs are available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at:

Safeway, 4301 212th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

Seattle Fleet Reserve Association Branch 018, 23003 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

This year, the program will not be offering a neighborhood pick-up service. However, Scoutmaster Gary LaPointe said those who absolutely need to have a tree picked up can contact him at 206-491-7969 and he will make arrangements.

All decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails must be removed from the tree in order to be recycled. Flocked trees are not accepted.

Donations are appreciated via cash, credit card or check payable to: BSA Troop 61. The recycling event will help the troops raise funds for summer scout camp to learn leadership and outdoor skills.

BSA Troop 61 serves Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and surrounding communities. The troop meets on Mondays from 7:15-8:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood.

To learn more, contact Scoutmaster Gary LaPointe at 206-491-7969.