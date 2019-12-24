Thirteen South County Fire recruits graduate from Fire Training Academy

Thirteen South County Fire recruits graduated from the Snohomish County Fire Training Academy during a ceremony last week at the Everett Performing Arts Center.

Jonathan “Todd” Bailey, Anthony Casanas, Brendan Cleary, Tracy Finch, Kyle Johnson, Everard Lewis II, Karl Long, Julian Markfield, Keanan Metcalfe, Daniel Nelson, Thomas Perillat, Ryan Scott and Michael Swanson were among 30 recruits from five county departments who successfully completed the intensive 14-week academy. Most of the training took place at the South County Fire Training Tower in the south Everett area.

During the graduation ceremony, Bailey was honored as class valedictorian. He also received the Engine Company Award, which is given to the recruit who most consistently demonstrated excellence in engine company skills.

Bailey and Nelson were recognized by receiving “First Whip” — a leadership award presented each week during the academy. The title dates back to the days of horse-drawn fire apparatus. The “First Whip” was the captain’s driver — his most skilled and trusted helper.

Casanas delivered the recruit class presentation.

The South County Fire graduates will now complete three weeks of additional training on the department’s fire and emergency medical operations. After that, they will begin working in the fire authority’s 14 neighborhood fire stations in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated Snohomish County.