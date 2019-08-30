Third townhome project planned along 55th Avenue West

NextMLT reports that 55th Avenue West between 240th Street Southwest and 238th Street Southwest is likely to get its third townhome project.

Landsverk Quality Homes is planning a 19-unit development called Antares on three parcels at the southwest corner of 55th and 238th. Demolition of existing houses has already been completed for Solana, a separate 19-unit development at the northeast corner of 55th and 240th, and another 42-unit development is planned mid-block.

From the City of Mountlake Terrace: “the proposal is to build a town home development consisting of 19 lots in three, 3-story buildings. The site is a corner lot located in the southwest corner of 238th ST SW and 55th AVE W. Access will be taken from an alley on the south side of 238th ST SW, between 56th Ave W and 55th Ave W. Frontage improvements consisting of curb, gutter, planter strip with street trees, and side walk will be required on 238th ST SW and 55th AVE W. Three existing single family homes will be demolished.”

The site layout is essentially a mirror of Solana at the south end of the block with five units along the east-west street, a corner unit, six units along 55th Avenue West and another row of six units along the eastern property line, NextMLT says.