Third Mountlake Terrace ‘Terrace Talk’ of 2025 features police outreach programs Sept. 10

The next Mountlake Terrace “Terrace Talk” will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at city hall 23204 58th Ave. W., which will focus on police community outreach programs. City Manager Jeff Niten will be joined by Mountlake Terrace Police representatives Commander Scott King, Sergeant Brian Moss and Domestic Violence Coordinator Danielle Singson.

They will provide updates on the SCOUT (Snohomish County Outreach Team) Program, the Blue Bridge Program, the role of a Domestic Violence Coordinator and other outreach efforts.

Terrace Talks is a quarterly, casual public forum with Niten to answer questions, share city updates and hear community feedback.

You can attend in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88582280538 | Meeting ID: 885 8228 0538

The event is free and open to the public. No reservations required.