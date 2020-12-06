Third round of MLT small business grants now available

The Mountlake Terrace Small Business Relief Grant Program allows the city to award grants of up to $5,000 to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Snohomish County CARES Act Economic Resiliency Funds are now available to help fund a third round of relief grants.

Up to $123,283 in additional funds were allotted to Mountlake Terrace as a financial resource to assist businesses. The goal of the grant program is to provide a financial resource to help Mountlake Terrace businesses emerge from this difficult time. An informational flyer is located here.

Eligible businesses submitting a complete and timely application may receive a grant of up to $5,000. Funds can be used for operating expenses, including rent, payroll, utilities, inventory, marketing, and improvements necessary to meet social distancing or employee safety requirements. A 25% reduction in revenue (comparing 2019 and 2020) during a one-month period must be documented and submitted with the application. Any month from April 2020 through November 2020 (along with the corresponding month from 2019) must be referenced and documented in the application. Please refer to the application (link below) for eligibility. If your business received a grant from Mountlake Terrace or Snohomish County during the first or second rounds of funding, you are not eligible to apply.

Here is an overview of the four-step application process: 1) Determine eligibility by reviewing the grant overview; 2) Gather documents required for submittal; 3) Complete the online application; and 4) Submit your application by Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Businesses selected to receive grant funding will be notified via e-mail.

“Please share this information with your favorite small business in Mountlake Terrace,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Clough. “You can print off a flyer and take it to their business and let them know the deadline to apply is Dec. 13.”

For more information, contact Lisa Plancich at lplancich@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6207.