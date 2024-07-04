Third of July fun in Mountlake Terrace

Posted: July 3, 2024
Julie Oshins and Eric Darnell brought bubbles for the kids to enjoy. (Logan Bury photo)
Madison Nix dressed up in her most patriotic outfit to enjoy the evening. (Logan Bury photo)
An overview of the crowd gathered for the festivities. (David Carlos photo)
Jason Jaimes of South County Fire gives kids a tour and the opportunity for photos inside a fire truck. (Logan Bury photo)
Riley Taylor served as the referee for the pie- eating contests. (Logan Bury photo)
Braden Pukis gave his all in the pie-eating competition. (Logan Bury photo)
Anna Macgilvra and Remy Yehego enjoy the evening’s music. (Logan Bury photo)

The City of Mountlake Terrace once again hosted its 3rd of July Family Celebration at Ballinger Park, with attendees of all ages enjoying festivities ranging from pie-eating contests, field games, a DJ and food trucks. The evening concluded with a fireworks display over Lake Ballinger.

 

