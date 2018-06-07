Third graffiti threat in two weeks discovered Wednesday at MTHS

1 of 2

For the second time this week, Mountlake Terrace High School staff, teachers and students are having to deal with a threat of violence to the school.

A threat written in graffiti was found in a school bathroom on Wednesday. Details of the graffiti weren’t immediately made public, but a Mountlake Terrace Police Department officer told a gathering of citizens at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion that the threat was “more credible” than two related graffiti threats that were found late last week at the school.

The first threats, described in a letter sent home with students on Monday, were found in two separate boys’ bathrooms. In one, the date “6/5/18” was written on a wall; in the other the date and “an image of a weapon” were scratched into a stall divider.

Wednesday’s threat was found in the boys’ bathroom next to the school gymnasium.

Following Wednesday’s discovery, Principal Greg Schellenberg sent an e-mail to the families of MTHS students. “We need to inform you that we are investigating another graffiti threat that has been left in our building,” the letter began.

Because of the threats, a Mountlake Terrace police officer will be on campus through Friday. Additionally, “entry points into the building will continue to be restricted and monitored,” Schellenberg’s letter to school families states. “Administrators and staff will be present in the hallways throughout the day.”

Schellenberg informed families that school will operate as normal on Thursday, but students can receive an excused absence with a parental phone call to the school at 425-431-7781.

A similar absence policy was offered to students and their families on Tuesday, the date referred to in the first two graffiti threats found late last week. More than half (53 percent) of school students were absent from classes on Tuesday.

MTHS teacher Nalin Sood has been on-campus throughout this week, but has noticed a difference among staff and students. “There’s been some tension in the air,” he said Wednesday night. “You can feel it.”

Schellenberg addressed the emotional toll the threats have had on those who attend the school. “We recognize that these threats can be stressful,” he wrote on Wednesday. “We encourage you to listen to and talk with your student. Reactions to stressors like this are unique to each individual and there is no timeline for how someone may experience them. If you are concerned for your student or if you need support, we encourage you to contact our guidance counselors at 425-431-5663 for assistance.”

Edmonds School District officials, including Assistant Superintendent and former MTHS Principal Greg Schwab, have been on the MTHS campus this week addressing additional security plans and procedures for the school.

Just as all daytime classes and activities at the school have continued this week, all evening events have also been taking place as scheduled.

