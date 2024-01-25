Third annual Lunar New Year Edmonds to celebrate Year of the Dragon Feb.10

Red lanterns will soon adorn the City of Edmonds in anticipation of the third annual Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration, which will welcome the Year of the Dragon with a full day of festivities on Saturday, Feb. 10.

This year’s expanded celebration includes a free daytime community event from noon-2 p.m. at Edmonds Center for the Arts, featuring performances by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association, Northwest Wushu Academy, and world renowned breakdance crew Massive Monkees. There will also be a screening of the short film She Marches in Chinatown, followed by a Q & A with director Della Chen.

In partnership with Lunar New Year Edmonds, the City of Edmonds will host a Lunar New Year Market from 2-6 p.m. at Civic Field in downtown Edmonds, featuring vendors, food trucks, a lion dance performance by Northwest Kung Fu & Fitness, music and more.

The festivities continue at Edmonds Center for the Arts with A Special Lunar New Year Edmonds Evening at 7 p.m., hosted by KING-5’s Mimi Jung and local celebrity restauranteur Steven Ono. The show will feature performances by CHIME Band, Massive Monkees and Seattle indie pop favorites Chinese American Bear. Tickets for the show are on sale now through the ECA box office and online here.

Lunar New Year-themed art by students at Seaview Elementary and Madrona K-8 in Edmonds will be on display at local businesses around downtown Edmonds and at the Salish Crossing center.

Lunar New Year Edmonds began in 2022 as part of a grassroots effort by Edmonds community members and local business owners. Following the overwhelming success of that first Lunar New Year, the event organizers formed a new nonprofit, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE). MAE seeks to empower the diverse cultural communities of Edmonds to share their traditions and celebrations.

“We are so excited to bring these beautiful cultural performances and activities to Edmonds for a full day celebrating connection and belonging,” said MAE Board President Karin Butler. “This inclusive celebration wouldn’t be possible without the support from our amazing community sponsors, including the Inatai Foundation, Reece Homes, Edmonds Center for the Arts and the City of Edmonds.”

Find more information at www.lunarnewyearedmonds.com and www.maedmonds.org