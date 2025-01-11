Thieves steal cash register from Snohomish Pie Co.

Two suspects forced the lock at Snohomish Pie Co.’s Mountlake Terrace location early Thursday morning, stealing the cash register and dumping the empty till in Edmonds, police said.

Mountlake Terrace Police Department spokesperson Cmdr. Mike Haynes said the restaurant’s security camera recorded two suspects taking the cash register at 4:30 a.m.. However, the video does not show the method of entry.

Haynes said the damage to the front doors indicates “a crowbar or something similar was used to defeat the lock and access the restaurant through [the] doors.”

The empty cash register was discarded in Edmonds and recovered by Mountlake Terrace officers with assistance from the Edmonds Police Department.

Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Scott King said that the crime happened at the same time as a reported truck theft and shooting, which required interdepartmental assistance from their neighbors.

Haynes described the suspects as white males between 20 and 30 years old. One wore black pants with white stripes down the sides, a black hoodie, a green shirt and a baseball cap. The second was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, a beanie and white sneakers.

“We do not have any suspects at the moment, but detectives will be following up with the evidence available to try and identify them,” Haynes said.

In a message posted on Facebook at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, the Snohomish Pie Co. invited customers to the Mountlake Terrace location to show their “amazing team some love.”

“While things can be repaired and money can be replaced, it’s hard to shake the feeling of violation,” the company’s Facebook post said. “Your support reminds us that there are far more good people in the world than bad.”

Haynes said the best advice he can give business owners is to be proactive in using available deterrents to minimize their chances of becoming the victim of a crime. From his experience, security devices that alert the owner in real-time, followed by the owner immediately calling 911, increase the chance of an arrest.

“My second recommendation would be to remove items of value or that represent value to a potential burglar, and be removed from sight,” Haynes said. “It’s likely the suspects will move on if they can’t see a potential payout,”

– By Rick Sinnett