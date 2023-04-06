Thieves steal $500K in iPhones, watches from Alderwood Mall Apple Store

The Alderwood Mall Apple Store was recently a victim of large-scale retail theft involving approximately $500,000 worth of merchandise, Lynnwood police said.

According to Lynnwood police, thieves broke into the store between 7-8 p.m. April 2 and stole about 436 iPhones as well as Apple watches.

The CEO of Seattle Coffee Gear, located next door to Apple Store, reported on Twitter that both stores were closed when thieves broke into Seattle Coffee Gear. Thieves then cut a hole through the Seattle Coffee Gear bathroom to access the Apple store, with the theft lasting less than 15 minutes.

Good morning Twitter fans! Yesterday was a weird day… 1. Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones🙄 2. Later that night on the way to the grocery store my wife… pic.twitter.com/DcUld6ULEd — Mike Atkinson (@coffeemikeatkin) April 4, 2023

According to mall security, the Apple Store is still open for business.