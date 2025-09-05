Thelma Barbee: Devoted to family, community, church

Thelma Barbee

Thelma Barbee went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2025, less than a month after her 102nd birthday. Thelma Anna Hixon was born in Neodesha, Kansas in 1923, the daughter of J. Earl Hixon and Myrtle Adeline Hixon (nee Beals). Thelma was raised in a house next to the Verdigris River and was a very adventurous child. She graduated from high school in 1941. During WWII, Thelma migrated to Wichita, Kansas, where she found employment riveting B29 bombers, and in May 1943 married Lloyd Barbee who also was employed in the aircraft industry. They had their three children (Mark, Tommie, and Kevin) in Wichita before moving to Edmonds, Washington in 1968 when Boeing transferred Lloyd to Washington. Thelma had some history with the Pacific Northwest in that her mother attended primary school in La Center, Washington in the early 1900’s.

The Barbee family attended Esperance Baptist Church for a time before leaving to serve in a startup mission church. After Lloyd retired from Boeing, and the children were independent, Lloyd and Thelma travelled around the United States for several years, with Lloyd working for air and space firms, and Thelma making a home in whatever city they chose, filling her spare time with needlework: quilting, crocheting, and making clothing for her grandchildren. They always returned to Edmonds for part of each year until they finally retired permanently back to Edmonds and found their way back to Esperance.

After the death of her husband in 2008, Thelma continued to contribute to her extended family and community. She accepted old age gracefully, keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and interaction with her church family.

Thelma is survived by her son Mark (Della) Barbee, daughter Tommie Barbee, and son Kevin (Badee’a) Barbee, grandchildren Paul Barbee, Lydia (Leo) Trowbridge, Jonathan Barbee, and Joshua Barbee. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Barbee, two grandchildren Ruth Barbee and Rhoda Barbee, and Thelma’s brother Earl Hixon.

A Celebration of Life service was held on August 20th at 11 AM at Rock of Hope Church, 7812 224th St SW, Edmonds, WA with private interment private. Family and friends may view a recording of the service here.

The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen

