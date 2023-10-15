The Writer’s Desk: Writing conference survival tips

Writing conferences are great places to hone your craft, connect with professionals, and commune with like-minded souls. I often say “my friends and family don’t mind that I write; they just don’t want to hear about it.” But like any business conference, there are strategies to help maximize the benefits.

Pace yourself

The first conference I attended was a week long held at the now defunct Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Each day offered craft sessions, talks with agents and editors, and evening critiques. Participants self-selected the classes they attended. I made the mistake of going to everything. My day began with an 8 a.m. breakfast and ended at midnight. After I returned home, I walked in the front door and face planted onto the couch. It took me several days to decompress.

Go with a buddy if possible.

If the conference is held in a hotel, even if it’s the same city where you live, book a room there. With a buddy you can share costs of the room. You can also chat about sessions you’ve been to, which is valuable whether you attend the same workshops or not. Plus, you have a dinner partner.

Dine with a group

Another advantage of having a friend or a group of them is conferences are often held in downtowns of large cities. And never go out alone at night.

Don’t draw negative attention to yourself

If the presenter has asked the audience to save questions until the end, don’t blurt out your comments and questions midway through, thus interrupting the flow. This will not only annoy the presenter, who has carefully planned their time, but also your fellow participants. If you simply cannot wait until the end of the lecture, raise your hand. Be courteous.

Attend the keynote speakers

The people hired to address large crowds are generally good speakers. I once had a front-row seat to hear Maya Angelou address an audience of Language Arts teachers. She had been recovering from a cold and apologized if she seemed not herself, but she was mesmerizing.

There is no law stating you must stay

If a session is not what you expected or the presenter mumbles, feel free to walk out. If there’s time, attend another class. Most conferences give you a program, and I place markings next to sessions I wish to attend. I always have a second choice in case my first choice is a bust. If there is nothing that grabs you in a class, take a break. Go have a cup of coffee, visit the vendor area or take a sightseeing walk.

Take a wheeled suitcase

I noticed several people at the last conference I attended brought wheeled carry-on bags. This is smart if you plan to buy books or buy goods from vendors. The larger the conference, the more options to buy stuff will be offered. I once went to a conference where I bought a collapsible wheeled bag from one of the conference vendors. Another reason to stay in a nearby hotel is you can fill the bag and take it back to your room before your next session or meal.

Talk to strangers

At a writer’s conference you are among peers who will be interested in what you have to say and vice versa. You might get lucky and sit with your future literary agent.

Pack snacks

Many conference venues are adjacent to cafes and restaurants but not all. If you crave a bottle of pop or a bag of chips, be prepared to pay three times more in a hotel lobby.

Wear comfortable shoes

At the most recent conference I attended, I clocked more than two miles each day and this venue was not particularly large. I once attended a three-day conference at a convention center where on the first afternoon, I crossed the street and stepped off the curb at a weird angle, injuring my foot and ankle. For the next two-and-a half-days I hobbled back and forth between the hotel and the convention center because the only shoes I had brought with me were low-heeled dress shoes. Now I only wear walking shoes.

If you are sick stay home

Or at least wear a mask. Conferences tend to be crowded with people from all over the place. At the last conference I attended, I wore a mask during a session where a person sitting two rows up coughed continuously. COVID helped teach us about protecting your health in a crowd.

Enjoy yourself

A conference is a great way to leave work and home pressures behind. But mind your manners. If you’re going to drink too much and try to climb the trees in the lobby of a 4-star hotel, you will be memorable. Yes, this happened at a library conference and several speakers made light of it in their sessions.

— By Laura Moe

Laura Moe is the president of Edmonds based EPIC Group Writers and the author of three novels. She is currently adapting Breakfast With Neruda into a streaming series.