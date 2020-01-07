‘The Tribe Has Spoken’ returns to Edmonds CC’s Black Box Theatre starting Jan. 11

“The Tribe Has Spoken” is returning for its fifth season at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Community College. Inspired by the hit reality TV show Survivor, The Tribe Has Spoken is the ultimate game of skill and wit, all improvised from audience suggestions.

The Tribe Has Spoken will be performed at 8:35 p.m. Saturdays from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15.

This season is all about new beginnings: fresh faces, gritty games, and captivating competition. Players tackle audience-inspired challenges leading to cutthroat tribal councils where players are eliminated each week.

Tickets are available online at blackboxedcc.org or by phone at 425-640-1448. Tickets: $11 presale, $13 at the door, $9 senior/student. Recommended for ages 10 and over.

The Tribe Has Spoken was created by Jay Hitt and is produced in partnership with Unexpected Productions and UP North Players. This year, Olivia Sommers (Season 2 winner) and Oliver Bay (season 4 winner) will host.

The Black Box has a fully stocked concession stand with a variety of sweet and savory snacks, and a bar with a large selection of local beers, ciders, and wine. The concession stand is cash only.

The Black Box Theatre is located at 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.