The Old Settlers Picnic — 119 years of tradition set for Aug. 12

Date: Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

Time: 10:30/11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Place: Kitchen #2, at the Edmonds City Park – 600 Third Ave. S., Edmonds

Come alone, bring your family, or have a class or family reunion — everyone is welcome. Meet old friends, neighbors or classmates. Bring your lunch — coffee, tea, water and fix’ins will be provided. The picnic is sponsored by the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society & Museum.

Whether you actually have old-time roots in South Snohomish County or you have become an old settler in your heart, the Edmonds City Park is the place for you to be on Sunday, Aug. 12. Bring the young ones and their bathing suits—they will enjoy some safe fun at the Splash Pads in the Hazel Miller Spray Park section of the park.

With its beginning on Thursday, Aug. 5, 1899, this gathering has a rich tradition. My own connection to the event goes back over 85 years — how about yours? The group of old timers you see here attended the picnic at the Edmonds City Park in 1953. I can positively identify the suave gentleman in the top hat as Leroy Keeton of Fruitdale on the Sound (North Edmonds). Also, pictured are brothers Gordon and Basil Hunter. Gordon is in the last row, second from the right, and Basil is in the first row, third from the left (wearing his traditional bib overalls). The Hunter brothers were really old settlers — their father and mother were homesteaders of Alderwood Manor (Lynnwood). Most of the other old settlers shown in the photo are definitely familiar, but I can’t put for-sure names to the faces — can anyone help with that? The photo is courtesy of the Edmonds Historical Museum.

The first gathering of the old settlers took place in Cedar Valley (now a part of Lynnwood) at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Burleson on the first Thursday of August 1899, to celebrate the 34th birthday of Mrs. Burleson, the former Della Bartholomew. Everyone who attended had such a good time, it was decided to gather each year to celebrate living in South Snohomish County. This 119-year-old tradition had been held at Martha Lake and then at Hall Lake, but when the Eisen’s family resort at Hall Lake was sold in 1944, Edmonds City Park became home for the picnic in 1945. Seventy-three years later, it is still the place to be to honor our roots in South Snohomish County.

Chris Deiner-Karr is the picnic hostess. For further information you can contact her at: [email protected].

— By Betty Lou Gaeng