The “Luckiest Retailers’ for lottery tickets? 164th St. SW Fred Meyer makes list

Each year, Washington’s Lottery announces its “Luckiest Retailers,” stores that sold the most tickets worth $1,000 or more. T opping the 2021 list of top 10 retailers was Rosario Market in Anacortes, with 17 wins, which also made it the Luckiest Retailer in the North Puget Sound region.

The following South Snohomish County locations made the Luckiest Retailers Top 10 list for North Puget Sound in 2021: Safeway at 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy in Mill Creek with 10 wins and Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St S.W. in Lynnwood with eight wins.

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of statewide winners can be obtained here.