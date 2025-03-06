The Local Music Scene: Your time to shine

I try to remind myself to look for the good, look for the light when all seems dark. Music is something that brings that out in me, especially having the opportunity to watch musicians showcase what they have created.

This is why this month’s article is focused on local open mic opportunities. Whether you are someone who has performed a thousand times or zero times, open mics are a great opportunity to perform in a supportive environment. It is also a great place to meet other musicians, and a great place to support the local music scene as an audience member.

I am encouraging you to get out there by signing up as a performer or being a supportive listener. Music has the possibility of bringing people together.

Local open mics to check out, listed by date:

Weekly at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Peace of Mind Brewing, 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood. This weekly open mic is a great way to meet new people and get out and try new material.

Every other Monday (the next one will be at 7 p.m. March 17) at Zulu’s Board Game Cafe, 5116 196th St. S.W., Suite 203 in Lynnwood. This open mic just got going and is great for aspiring songwriters of all ages.

As the first open mic happened at the beginning of March, I would expect this one to keep growing in popularity.

At 8 p.m. every Sunday and Tuesday, there are regular open mics at the Hidden Door, 14525 Aurora Ave. N. in Shoreline. This is a great stop for your first open mic and to meet new people. This is a 21-and-up venue.

A new open mic to check out on Sunday, March 23 is at Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave. N. in Shoreline, hosted by local musician Joe Allan Muharsky. This is a test pilot for a new, potentially regular open mic at the venue. Expect to see many of the regulars from the Edmonds area. This is a 21-and-up venue and offers a chance to test some new material and meet new people.

Engels Pub at 113 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds offers open mic from 8-11 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month, March 25. This 21-and-up event is led by Dano Mac Yes, that is the Dano who can often be found around town running sound for many other bands, drumming for headlining bands at festivals and local venues and supporting rockers of all ages.

Musicology Co at 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107 in Edmonds offers open mic at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month, March 26, hosted by the band Tether the Star. This event is for songwriters to perform original music and connect with other songwriters and musicians. The monthly event is open to all ages.

More music happening around town

Wednesday March 5

Saint John at Vinbero 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Mary McPage at Engels 8-11 p.m.

Friday, March 7

DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano 8-10 p.m.

The Shortcutz at Engels 9 p.m.-midnight

John Pinetree & Special Guest Jon Grant at Vinbero 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

The Dogtones at Engels 9 p.m.-midnight

Lito Castro at Musicology Co. 6-7 p.m.

Jaeden Luke at Vinbero 7-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Tyler Mcginnis at Vinbero 7-8:30 p.m.

Jake Carden at Engels 8-11 p.m.

Friday, March 14

DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano 9 p.m.-midnight

Lone State at Engels 9 p.m.-midnight

Lisa Moffat at Dusted Valley Winery 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Ben Meyer at Vinbero 7-8:30 p.m.

Guy Johnson Band at Engels 9 p.m.-midnight

Harry Sills at Salish Boathouse 7-9 p.m.

Whateverly Brothers at Musicology Co. 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

Lito Castro at Vinbero 7-8:30 p.m.

Christi Michelle and Her Hired Guns at Engels 8-11 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

Live jazz at the Masonic Center sponsored by Jazz Clubs NW and Vinbero 6:30-9 p.m.

Bill Derry & the Sidekickers at Salish Boathouse 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 21

DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano 8-10 p.m.

Scott E. Lind at Engels 9 p.m.-midnight.

Saturday, March 22

Luiggi & Co at Vinbero 7-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26

Josiah Bogle at Vinbero 7-8:30 p.m.

C3 Trio at Engels 8-11 p.m.

Songwriter open mic at Musicology Co. 6-7 p.m.

Friday, March 28

DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano 9 p.m.-midnight

Super Tonix at Engels 9 p.m.-midnight.

Saturday, March 29

Leif Totusek & Azula at Vinbero 7-9 p.m.

Grunion at Engels 9 p.m.-midnight

Tras at Musicology Co. 6-7 p.m.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.