The Local Music Scene: New year, new music options 

We are two weeks into 2025, and I’m already so excited by all the music filling the calendar! New bands are forming, musicians are releasing new music, and new venues are popping up around town. The newest weekly addition to the calendar is a Friday night DJ set at Bar Americano featuring DJ Modish Mark.

I have followed Modish Mark for some time now, having seen him both as a DJ and a musician and vocalist on stage. All this time following him and until this interview I didn’t realize I was saying the name wrong!

Modish Mark, pronounced “mode-ish,” is a dynamic DJ and producer known for crafting “dance music for people that don’t like dance music.” Based locally, he brings a decade of experience to the decks, blending a wide variety of genres into a signature sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh.

Mark started with years of playing in bands, leading to an exploration in the art of DJing. Early on, his ability to seamlessly mix genres earned him a place in the party and event DJ scene. During the lockdown, he reinvented his style, focusing on creating remixes and edits that reimagine familiar tracks in a house music context. Notable works include his remix of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance, a crowd favorite showcasing his creative flair.

Mark can now be found weekly at Bar Americano on Friday nights from 8-11 p.m. You can check out his mixes and mashups on Instagram and YouTube. Make sure to give a follow so you can be the first to catch his latest release Frequency and Vibes.

More music happening around town

Friday, Jan. 17

Lyle Ronglien at Salish Boathouse

DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano

Lounge Vultures at Engels

Atrociy Girl at Musicology Co

Saturday, Jan. 18

Alisha Aufai at Musicology Co

Joshua Red Uttech at Salish Boathouse

Sugar Push at Engels

Wednesday, Jan. 22

True Romans at Engels

Thursday, Jan. 23

Lyle Ronglien at Salish Boathouse

Friday, Jan. 24

DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano

The Encounters at Engels

Saturday, Jan. 25

Rachel Menzie at Musicology Co

Double Shot at Engels

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Songwriter Open Mic at Musicology Co

Timothy Wicks at Vinbero

Jo Momma at Engels

Thursday, Jan. 30

Nicholas Russel at Salish Boathouse

Friday, Jan. 31

DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano

Graceland Manila at Engels

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.