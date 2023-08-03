The Local Music Scene: Get ready for Battle

And this battle is personal! Well, for me at least, as yours truly will be standing up there in the 4th annual ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands, featuring a variety of emerging bands in Washington state. The ShoreLake Arts Annual Battle of the Bands starts Thursday, Aug. 3 and culminates in the championships on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The competition features a diverse range of music styles. In addition to great music Aug. 3-5, the Battle includes a 21-plus beer and wine garden sponsored by Shoreline’s Monka Brewing Co, food vendors and a family-friendly atmosphere. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the performances and support the bands.

The ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support the development of emerging musical talent in Washington state. The competition provides these up-and-coming musicians a platform and a unique pathway to build their musical skills and network with industry professionals.

The event takes place at Pfingst Animal Acres Park at 17432 Brookside Blvd. N.E., Lake Forest Park.

This year’s chosen bands:

Thursday (night one):

Living with a Bear

The Band LeLe

Vanilla Abstract

Tuesday Refuge

King Youngblood

Friday (night two):

Hannah Duckworth

Pilot Seat

Ruby Vision

H!t It

Batbox

Tickets are required and can be purchased here or at the entrance.

My Recommendations for August:

Thursday, Aug. 3 – Saint John – blues/indie rock at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 –Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session at the Port of Edmonds (every Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Saturday Night Guitar at the Port of Edmonds (every Saturday evening) or Who’s Your Daddy at Salish Boathouse at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 – Local songwriters Wes Speight and Kristina Valencia playing Songwriter Sunday at the Port of Edmonds from 2-4 p.m.) or The Gothard Sisters – contemporary Celtic music at City Park from 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Jenny Davis Jazz Trio at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10– SeaStar – Americana Music at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 – Music all weekend long at Taste Edmonds! Several local bands plus headliners. Get your tickets now.

Sunday, Aug. 13– Cherie Migas at the Port of Edmonds, 2-4 p.m. or The 85th Street Big Band at City Park from 3-4 p.m. or Benefit concert for school in Sierra Leone at Peace of Mind Brewing in Lynnwood at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – The Sidekickers at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 – Bread and Gravy at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Stumbling Fiddler Duo at the Port of Edmonds, 2-4 p.m. or The Git Hoan Dancers at City Park from 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22– Miho and Diego at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Adrian Xavier at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 – School of Rock Songwriter Series Showcase at the Port of Edmonds, 2-4 p.m. or Sustain Music Project at Hickman Park from 3-4 p.m.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.