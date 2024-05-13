The Local Music Scene for May – Outta town or nearby, you don’t have to go far to hear new music

New band alert — The Outtatowners

I had the opportunity to meet an emerging band that everyone should be keeping an eye on. The band started with saxophonist Tyler Rogers. He reached out to vocalist Savanna Woods (known for competing on The Voice and for her band Eden) and the two collaborated with drummer Luca Cartner, bassist Matthew Crissey, and keyboardist Jacob Martin, to create the Outtatowners.

Tyler had played with Luca at a jam session previously, and the group started with some jam sessions to find the right fit. They started jamming almost two years ago and have now created this new band.

Each member of the band is either in other bands or working on solo projects as well, these are well established musicians, creating a local supergroup with this newest concept.

The group is scattered around the area — Savanna from Stanwood, Tyler from Snohomish, Matthew from Kent and Luca and Jacob located in Seattle. They come together with a potpourri of sound, self-described with a style of jazz-rock fusion.

The goal of the group is really to just make good music and be a successful local band. They want to get people dancing and enjoying the music. They have already released three singles on streaming platforms, they can be heard here.

Their advice to aspiring musicians is just to “say yes” to opportunities that come your way. They talked about how people often think they have to wait until they are ready or good enough but that isn’t necessary, just get out there and start playing.

Upcoming gigs include June 6 at Bellevue Bites, June 8 at the Conway Muse and July 2 at the Seamonster Lounge in Wallingford.

New album release alert – N88

Mountlake Terrace artist and producer N88 (N-eighty-eight) released his first album, entitled Fall into the Light. This album is described as exploring themes of self-reflection, loss, love, and light and the desire to find peace in the chaos of growing up.

I gave the album a listen and am highly impressed with this being a first release for N88. The song Sell it to Me is now added to one of my chill-vibes hip-hop playlists. This song also has a full video on Youtube. I recommend giving this emerging artist a listen. You can listen to the full release here.

My recommendations for May:

Featured recommendation on May 16: If you have not experienced Il Viale’s monthly songwriter showcase during Art Walk I highly recommend making a visit this month. Every show is different and unique and highlights amazing local musicians.

Wednesday, May 15: Award-winning local songwriter Kellee Bradley will be at Vinbero at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17: If you are up for a great night of rock and roll, Darrell’s Tavern has Trash Sound Conglomerate, Wimps and Titanic 2. This will be loud and fun. Tickets at door or buy ahead.

Saturday, May 18: Take your pick between Irene Pena at Vinbero at 7 p.m. and Steve Fisher at Musicology Co at 6 p.m. Or go to both!

Wednesday May 22: Bassist E. Pruitt will be putting on a fantastic instrumental night of music at Vinbero at 7 p.m

Thursday, May 23: Wildly entertaining guitarist/singer Lyle Ronglien at Salish Brewing Boathouse at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Indie songwriters CJ Migas and Beclynn at Musicology Co.

Friday, May 31: Lisa Velin at Dusted Valley Winery for the Final Friday series.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.