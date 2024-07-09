The Local Music Scene for July — Surf’s up this summer! Catch a wave, catch a show

Surf music is taking over Darrell’s Tavern on July 19-20

When you hear surf bands you probably think of the Beach Boys. That’s not what you will find at the 5th annual SurfxSurfwest at Darrell’s Tavern. Bands from across the world are coming together to show off their surf sounds, influenced by punk, indie, and pop based on a 1960s guitar style that has evolved. This year there are bands from Mexico City, the Bay Area, Rhode Island, Boise and more. There is also a heavy focus on local bands.

The event will have 13 bands over the weekend and is 21+ only. Friday tickets are $20 ($15 in advance), and Saturday $30 ($25 in advance). The headliner is the Boss Martians, a band that has been playing since the 90s with a blend of power pop and surf vibes.

Wear your aloha shirts, grab your tiki-loving friends and enjoy some surf vibes.

Rock the Boat on July 19-20

Sticking with the water themes, we have the Rock the Boat music festival event happening at Boxcar Park in Everett on July 19-20. Friday features Mudhoney and Sweet Water, a great night for 90s grunge nostalgia; and Saturday features Clay Walker and Deana Carter for a fun classic-country vibe. Tickets are still available.

Other recommendations for July

Wednesday, July 10: Evan DeVries at Vinbero at 7 p.m., $5 cover.

Thursday, July 11: Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers at the Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m. or Nite Wave at the Marina at the Port of Everett at 5 p.m.

Friday, July 12: Kristen Marlo at Dusted Valley Winery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or Billy Brandt at Vinbero ($5) and then head to see Lone State at Engels Pub at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 13: Main Street Commons is starting to build out a music calendar and is a great venue to enjoy some tunes! Saturday has Tether the Star with special guest Jordan Campbell from noon-2 p.m. and even more music is happening from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14: Start out with Lyle Ronglien entertaining the crowds at Salish Boathouse at 2 p.m., or catch Wes Sp8 at the Port of Edmonds, or the Seattle Woman’s Jazz Orchestra at City Park, and then head to Main Street Commons to enjoy Alisha Aufai and Joshua Red Uttech from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16: Brian James at Hazel Miller Plaza

Wednesday, July 17: Jordan Campbell at Vinbero ($5) or The Encounters at Engels pub or check out the Jazz Punishments big band at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline

Thursday, July 18: Art Walk Edmonds around town, Nick Drummond at Hazel Miller Plaza

Friday, July 19: Deep Sea Jazz Sessions at the Port of Edmonds from 6-8 p.m, SurfxSurfwest night one at Darrell’s Tavern, Mudhoney at Rock the Boat

Saturday, July 20: Catch John Pinetree and the Yellin’ Degenerates at Main Street Commons, James Howard at Vinber ($5) or night two of SurfxSurfwest, or Clay Walker at Rock the Boat

Sunday, July 21: Sunday series at the Port of Edmonds features Beclynn and CJ Migas from 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23: Correo Aereo at the Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24: Main Street Commons will be hopping with music by Moonghost from 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25: Whateverly Brothers at Hazel Miller Plaza

Friday, July 26: Stacy Jones will be belting out the blues at the Salish Boathouse at 6 p.m., or catch Eric Alan at 5:30 p.m. at Dusted Valley Winery. Keep the night going by heading to Engels at 9 p.m. to catch yours truly playing some rock and roll music.

Sunday, July 28: Alisha Aufai at the Port of Edmonds from 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30: Bill Derry & The Side Kickers at Hazel Miller Plaza

Wednesday, July 31: Songwriter Open Mic at Musicology Co at 6 p.m., or E Pruitt and the P.I. Band at Music in the Park at Pfingst Park at Lake Forest Park.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.