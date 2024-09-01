The latest on Sea-Tac cyberattack: Systems starting to come back online

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport officials said Friday and Saturday the airport was making progress restoring computer systems following a cybersecurity breach last weekend, the Washington State Standard reported. The airport so far hasn’t provided many details about what led to the disruption, other than to say staff became “aware of unauthorized activity on our systems.”

On Saturday morning, Sea-Tac officials said systems for airlines that use “common use” computers – or shared check-in desks – are coming back online. Those include international airlines and smaller companies like Frontier, Spirit and Sun Country. And they said Friday they were making “strong progress” fully restoring baggage systems. Even so, they were still encouraging travelers to opt for carry-on luggage if possible. Flight information displays are still down. So is the airport’s website. “Aircraft operations are back to normal with minimal delays,” the airport said on X Saturday morning.

If you are traveling, here are some tips:

— Arrive at the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

— Print a boarding pass at home or download a mobile one.

— Don’t expect Wi-Fi or terminal screens in the airport.

— Avoid checking a bag if possible.

— Reserved parking and other parking garage operations are working.

— Check the Washington Ports website for more updates from the airport, and check airline websites for specific flight information.