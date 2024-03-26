‘The hub of the wheel at city hall’: Brier’s Paula Swisher wins 2024 Clerk of Year Award

City of Brier Clerk/Treasurer Paula Swisher has been honored by the Washington Municipal Clerks Association (WMCA) as the 2024 Clerk of the Year. Swisher received the award at the Award at the WMCA annual conference March 21.

In his letter nominating her for the honor, Brier Mayor Dale Kaemingk noted that Swisher — who began working for the city in April 2003 — wears many hats. In addition to serving as both clerk and treasure, she is the city’s human resources director, IT supervisor, risk management official and event schedule coordinator, among other duties.

“She helps direct the focus of city councilmembers and helps keep our boards and commission on task,” Kaemingk said. “She has a great sense of people and helps during the hiring process. Paula understands which matters need further review or input from our professional consultants. She is truly the hub of the wheel here at city hall, and she is one of the hardest working people that I have ever met.”

Kaemingk said Swisher leads staff at city hall by example, ensuring that employees receive the training and tools that they need to do their jobs.

In addition, “Paula has an impressive knowledge base regarding governmental procedures,” the mayor said, calling her “the go-to person for questions from clerks all over the state.” Further, Swisher “has great relationships with so many citizens and is a very popular figure at our city events,” Kaemingk said.

A member of the Washington Municipal Clerk’s Association since 2004, Swisher was on the association’s board from 2011-17, after which she served as vice president, president elect, president and immediate past president from 2017-21. She also has assisted with WMCA conference planning as well as being a member of various other committees.

Swisher served on the Snohomish County City Clerks & Finance Officers Association for six years, holding roles as a board member, vice president and president.

The mayor also pointed to the key role Swisher played during the past year in working with elected officials and fire officials regarding a ballot measure that asked voters whether Brier would annex into the South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Brier voters approved the RFA ballot measure by an overwhelming margin, and Swisher was appointed to serve as the City of Brier liaison to the South County Board of Commissioners.