The Hawkeye online news site from MTHS named an Online Pacemaker finalist

Mountlake Terrace High School’s online student news site, The Hawkeye, has been selected among the nation’s best as a National Scholastic Press Association Pacemaker finalist. The Hawkeye’s advisors are Vincent DeMiero and Mike McLaughlin, and the editors are MTHS students Benjamin Eyman and Annika Prom.

The NSPA Pacemaker award has a rich tradition and the association began presenting the award to high school newspapers a few years after the organization was founded in 1921. Throughout the years, yearbooks, magazines, online sites and broadcast programs were added to the competition. In this competition, only the online news product was judged.

While the judges have selected the 44 Pacemaker finalists, the Pacemaker winners have not yet been chosen. The judges will review the finalist sites on a regular basis before selecting the winners immediately before the Spring National High School Journalism Convention.

All finalists will be honored and receive plaques at the Opening Ceremony of the convention in Anaheim on April 25. At the April 27 closing Awards Ceremony, the winners will be announced and will receive their plaques.