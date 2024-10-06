‘The Good Neighbor’ choice of MLT Library’s Second Tuesday Book Group meeting Oct. 8

The Mountlake Terrace Library’s Second Tuesday Book Group will discuss The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers at its Tuesday, Oct. 8 meeting, from 5:15-6:15 p.m. in the library’s small meeting room.
Copies of the book are available at the check-out desk.
Iconic and beloved children’s program host Mister Rogers was an advocate for early childhood learning and he innovated the televised approach to their programming. From his early beginnings in network television to his mainstay Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on public television, it was always about the children.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.
