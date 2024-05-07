The end of an era: Ken Courtmanch retires from City of Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace city councilmembers and city staff recognized the hard work and dedication of Park Services and Property Management Superintendent Courtmanch, who officially retired May 3 after almost 40 years of service.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz delivered the recognition during the council’s May 2 meeting and spoke of Courtmanch’s history with the city, which dates back to 1986 as a groundskeeper for the Ballinger Lake Golf Course, now Ballinger Park.

In 1989, he became a full-time city parks and maintenance employee. Seven years later, Courtmanch was named the parks supervisor.

“Ken is the embodiment of a servant leader,” Betz said.

Betz said that in 2007, Courtmanch became the parks and property management superintendent, which added “duties that he didn’t have time to do at the time but did not complain and just got things done.”

Whenever he thinks of volunteerism, Betz said he thinks of Courtmanch and the “gusto” he brings.

“It’s one of his favorite things to do, by his own admission,” Betz said.

Courtmanch said the same thing to MLTnews during his last park tour for the Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee (NPIS).

During his time with the City of Mountlake Terrace, Courtmanch has helped at 35 tree lightings, every Tour de Terrace and every National Night Out.

“[There were] a lot of evenings and weekends that he spent here in Mountlake Terrace,” Betz said.

“So, I don’t know what you can do with all your time after this, but we really appreciate it,” Betz told Courtmanch.

“You have overseen our most precious and cherished part of our city; you have uplifted our city’s image,” said City Councilmember Laura Sonmore. “It is an extremely emotional day because you’re retiring; your years of service to the City of Mountlake Terrace have truly benefited our city.”

Sonmore recalled the many projects that Courtmanch had a hand in, such as the expansion of the off-leash dog park and the many park cleanups when he oversaw Eagle Scout and Girl Scout projects.

She also mentioned Forest Ridge Park, which Courtmanch and city staff constructed in snow and mud so deep you could lose a bolt if you dropped it.

It was only fitting that Courtmanch cut the ribbon for Forest Ridge when it officially opened on April 19.

Sonmore also noted Courtmanch’s work at Bicentennial Park, where he oversaw the demolition of the cabin at the site, the removal of an old fire engine and the creation of the entire trail around the park.

Further, she pointed to the projects Courtmanch has participated in to help with ecosystem restoration and the design of Ballinger Park. She also credits him with the city’s recognition as Playful City U.S.A.

Councilmember Erin Murray said that she started her service to Mountlake Terrace as a member of the NPIS, where Courtmanch was their “fearless city connection.”

Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan thanked Courtmanch for helping him better understand the city and the staff’s work.

During the 2024 Arbor Day clean-up, Paine-Donovan said that Courtmanch had a remarkable way of bringing people together.

Councilmember Rick Ryan, who started serving the city as a member of the Garden Club in 1985, commented on how busy Courtmanch was.

“Every time I did something, you were there, “Ryan said to Courtmanch. “I’ve even driven by, and you’re out there messing around with that fountain.”

Councilmember Steve Woodard recalled having tears in his eyes when he learned Courtmanch would retire.

Woodard said that although councilmembers cannot befriend city staff, Courtmanch is “my definition of a friend and someone that I would have wanted to call an actual friend.”

Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl noted that Courtmanch’s work has affected not only the City of Mountlake Terrace but the entire region, as people from the surrounding area enjoy the Mountlake Terrace pool and Recreation Pavilion.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright said she first met Courtmanch when her son was doing an Eagle Scout project. She said she doesn’t usually get to meet with staff, but she is glad she met and knows Courtmanch.

“Thank you, mayor, pro tem, council and city manager,” Courtmanch said. “That is how I’ve addressed the council since I became a supervisor 28 years ago; it’s the last I’ll say it, and it’s the last time you’ll hear it. But it’s a good thing; change is good. I’m ready to go.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working for the City of Mountlake Terrace. The council, the staff, and the community have welcomed me and made me part of the community, Courtmanch added.

— By Rick Sinnett

— All photos courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace except when noted.