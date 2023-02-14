The District: A new name — the same love for Lynnwood

Today, on the one-year anniversary of the “Love Your New Neighbor” heart sculpture unveiling, the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (parent organization of the Lynnwood Event Center and surrounding property) made a big announcement: They have a new name — with the same love for Lynnwood. The new name is The District, signifying the beginning of significant forward momentum of growth and development for the future of Lynnwood.

“Our name change is just the beginning of our vision to create a genuine, community-driven district that derives its vitality from inclusiveness, diversity, arts and sustainability,” said Janet Pope, executive director of The District. “Driving our community forward is more than just a passion, it’s our commitment to deliver.”

So what’s in store for the future of Lynnwood? Head on over to www.thedistrict425.com, read more about the master plan in development, and sign up to receive newsletters about all the changes to come.